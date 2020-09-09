Man taken to hospital after shooting, Alberta police searching for suspects

A 25-year-old man is in hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest after a shooting in central Alberta.

Mounties responded at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday to a 911 call about the shooting at a residence in Drayton Valley, which is about 130 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

STARS air ambulance says one of its helicopters was dispatched a short time later to the town’s hospital.

They say a crew met paramedics and airlifted the man to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton in “serious, potentially life-threatening condition.”

Police say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and public safety is not at risk but the suspects in a car are believed to be in possession of a firearm and should not be approached.

Police say they are looking for a black Nissan Altima with silver rims – not a black pickup truck as initially reported.