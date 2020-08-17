Man to be sentenced in Edmonton flower store owner’s mall death during robbery

Open this photo in gallery Edmonton Law Courts are shown in Edmonton on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A sentencing hearing for a man who has admitted to punching and killing an Edmonton flower store owner has heard from grieving family members and friends. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The wife of a flower store owner says her world collapsed when she got a hysterical call saying her husband was bleeding on the floor of a south Edmonton mall.

Jordan Cushnie pleaded guilty in May 2019, to manslaughter in the death of Iain Armstrong, who had tried to stop Cushnie from robbing a cash box from a kiosk outside Armstrong’s Bunches flower shop a year earlier.

Court heard Armstrong, who was 61, fell down and hit his head on a corner of the kiosk after he was punched.

His wife, Sharon Armstrong, said in a victim impact statement during Cushnie’s sentencing hearing Wednesday that the morning of April 17, 2018, was a normal one, with her husband heading off to work at their family-owned business.

“In a few hours, my world would collapse,” she said, explaining she received the phone call from a shop employee and immediately called her husband’s brother and business partner, Eric Armstrong, who was nearby.

When she arrived at the mall, she said she saw the building surrounded by emergency vehicles.

“I felt my heart drop,” she said.

She was diverted to the University of Alberta Hospital, where she was met by police and called her son and daughter to meet her.

“We were all so scared and confused,” said Armstrong, adding that doctors started using words like “dire, catastrophic” to describe her husband’s injuries.

The family decided to take Iain Armstrong off life support three days later.

Sharon Armstrong was one of eight family members and friends who provided victim impact statements in the case.

Armstrong’s daughter, Dana Mikulasik, said her world came crashing down when she received the call that her dad was in the hospital.

“I was crying so hard I couldn’t breathe. Every part of my body was in pain,” she said.

Mikulasik said her family has a tradition where members get to pick their favourite meal for dinner on their birthdays.

“That Friday, I was supposed to come home to my favourite food: my father’s homemade pizza,” she said through sobs. “Instead, on the eve of my 29th birthday, I sat with my family in the hospital making the decision to take my father off of life support.”

Mikulasik said her mental health has been seriously damaged.

Her brother, Sean Armstrong, said he will never forget hearing his mom’s voice on the phone, running in his work boots to the hospital emergency room and seeing his father on a hospital gurney.

“Such a sight was something previously unfathomable, unimaginable to me,” he said.

He said his father was a titan among men, a model of kindness and a role model.

Others – including Armstrong’s brother, sister-in-law, a friend and employees – spoke of his “ordinary goodness,” his hard-working nature and his willingness to help others.

Both the Crown and the defence are recommending a sentence of six years in prison for Cushnie, who has been in custody awaiting trial.

Justice Eldon Simpson is to make a ruling on the sentence Wednesday afternoon.

Armstrong’s family members said during their statements that they hoped the judge would send a strong message.

“There is no sufficient recompense,” his son said.

Sharon Armstrong added that she will live with her husband’s death for the rest of her life.

“My spirit is broken,” she said. “The day Iain died, my life died.”

She said strong bonds have kept his family close, but their collective sorrow is overwhelming.

Her husband’s 85-year-old mother lost her first-born son, his brother lost a best friend and business partner, and her children have struggled, she said.

She said it has also led to financial losses for the business.

Armstrong said she wonders if she will ever feel joy again.

“So far, I have served 856 days of my life sentence of sorrow and of loss,” she said.

