Man, woman found guilty of first-degree murder in Calgary quadruple killing case

The Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 11, 2019.

A Calgary jury has found two people guilty in the death of a man who court heard was kidnapped, held for ransom, tortured and killed when he was no longer of any use.

Yu Chieh Liao, who also goes by the first name Diana, and Tewodros Kebede were convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Hanock Afowerk.

The trial heard Afowerk was a petty criminal who made fake identification.

Two days before his remains were discovered by a rural highway west of the city, the bodies of three witnesses were found shot to death at a suburban construction side inside his burned-out car.

Liao was also found guilty of being an accessory in the deaths of Cody Pfeiffer, Glynnis Fox and Tiffany Ear.

Kebede was also convicted of being an accessory in the death of Pfeiffer, who jurors heard may have been asked to help dump Afowerk’s body.

The jury heard Fox and Ear, sisters from the Stoney Nakoda Nation, were living in the same apartment as Pfeiffer.