Man wounded when Alberta Mountie fires gun during assault investigation

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Alta.
The Canadian Press
A man is in hospital after a shooting involving an RCMP officer in west-central Alberta.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after what Mounties at Rocky Mountain House are calling a confrontation early Thursday evening at a rural home just west of the town.

A demand was made for police to attend after word that a man had assaulted someone and intended to kill that person.

Police say the first officer to arrive at the scene fired his gun after he was confronted by the suspect.

A 50-year-old man was taken for treatment of undetermined injuries but no officers were hurt.

Police say preliminary information shows there was no assault victim.

