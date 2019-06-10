 Skip to main content

Alberta Medical examiner tells Alberta couple’s trial that child died of bacterial meningitis

LETHBRIDGE, Alta
The Canadian Press
A medical examiner who did an autopsy on a 19-month-old toddler whose parents are on trial in Lethbridge, Alta., says there’s no question the boy died of bacterial meningitis.

David and Collet Stephan are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life for their son Ezekiel.

The pathologist told the judge hearing the case that the autopsy on March 19, 2012, concluded the boy died of bacterial meningitis and a lung infection.

The medical examiner said spinal fluid was sent for testing and the cause of death was clear.

He said his findings were sent for a peer review, which is automatic when homicide is suspected in a child’s death.

The pathologist’s comments have yet to be admitted into evidence at the trial as the defence is questioning his qualifications.

Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo testified by video from Indiana.

