Four members of a high school football team in southern Alberta have been charged with sexually assaulting a fellow member of the team.

Police in Lethbridge, Alta., say a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in the school’s locker room after regular school hours on Oct. 3.

Police say the assault was not random.

They say investigators executed a search warrant at the school and seized a weapon.

The accused, who are 16 and 17 years old, are charged with sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

They have been released from custody and are not to have contact with the complainant or attend the school.

They are to appear in court Oct. 25.