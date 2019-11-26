 Skip to main content

Alberta

Missing persons DNA database helps police identify remains of homeless Calgary man

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
The body of a missing man has been identified through the national missing persons DNA databank in what Calgary police say is a first in Canada.

The database is operated by the RCMP and was established last year to help investigations into missing persons and unidentified remains.

Calgary police say the body of a homeless man was found in a tent at an encampment in 2017.

His death was not considered to be suspicious.

They say it took a year for a DNA sample to be prepared, and there was a match once it was submitted to the databank and compared with 500,000 profiles.

The man hasn’t been publicly identified but was originally from eastern Canada.

