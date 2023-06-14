Open this photo in gallery: Nathan Chasing Horse sits alone during a court hearing in Las Vegas, on April 5. In addition to charges in Las Vegas, the actor is facing charges in Alberta, B.C. and Montana.TY ONEIL/The Associated Press

Police in Alberta say they anticipate more people will come forward after a former actor and self-described medicine man was charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault in that province.

The Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service says Nathan Chasing Horse, a former actor in the movie “Dances With Wolves,” is facing nine charges, which also include removing a child from Canada under the age of 16.

Sgt. Nancy Farmer would not say how many victims have come forward to police in the First Nation west of Calgary, but says Chasing Horse is accused of exploiting his position as a medicine man on the powwow circuit in Canada.

The actor has been in jail in Las Vegas since his arrest in January in southern Nevada, where he is charged with 18 felonies, including sexual assault of a minor, child abuse and kidnapping.

He’s also facing charges in Montana and in British Columbia.

Farmer says it’s unclear whether Chasing Horse will ever be returned to Canada to face the charges but says it’s important complainants know they were heard.