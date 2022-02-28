Jurors in the trial for two men charged in the killing of a popular chef have heard that he was lured to a parking lot where he was stabbed nine times.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin as their trial began Monday.

Crown prosecutor Carla MacPhail told the court that Herblin had responded to a call of a break-in at his soon-to-be opened café in Calgary on March 14, 2020. The café was beside a cannabis shop that had been robbed before.

Police had searched and cleared the area. Herblin stayed in the parking lot for three hours before going inside the café. MacPhail said it’s believed the people who broke in earlier returned and drove up behind Herblin’s vehicle as a way to get him back outside.

“In the Crown’s theory, Mr. Holloway broke out the window of Mr. Herblin’s car to lure him into the parking lot. Then Mr. Dodgson ran at Mr. Herblin and stabbed him nine times and killed him,” MacPhail said in her opening remarks to the jury.

Herblin managed to walk a short distance to a nearby gas station.

“He made it to a nearby Shell station and asked the attendant ... for help,” said MacPhail.

“She sat him down on a chair, called for help, but Mr. Herblin slumped to the floor.”

Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club in Calgary. His new business, Croque Saveurs, a French deli and café, was weeks away from opening.

The trial heard that the nearby cannabis store had been robbed twice before, its safe cleaned out of $8,000 in cash and $17,000 in product.

“(Dodgson) wanted to break into a weed shop and expected there to be (significant) value inside,” said MacPhail.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.