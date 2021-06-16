Natural gas trader takes on mantle of research chair, funds academic research of psychedelics

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Natural gas trader takes on mantle of research chair, funds academic research of psychedelics

Carrie Tait
CALGARY
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jim Parker is funding a research chair for psychedelics at the University of Calgary while also opening a private psychedelic clinic in the city soon.

CHAD_HIPOLITO/The Globe and Mail

A couple of years back, Jim Parker’s son recommended he listen to a podcast that touched on psychedelics. It piqued his interest, and Mr. Parker started reading academic research on psychedelics and mental health. He even attended a conference on the topic to learn more. His son and niece benefited from psychedelics, Mr. Parker said, but it is difficult to access treatment in Canada and there is a dearth of research. Now, Mr. Parker, a natural gas trader, has committed $3-million to fund the Parker Psychedelic Research Chair at the University of Calgary, which the institution believes is a first in Canada. It will examine the effectiveness of ketamine, MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) and psilocybin (magic mushrooms) in treating depression, anxiety, PTSD and addiction. The Globe and Mail spoke with Mr. Parker about why he is funding this research and the private treatment clinic he expects to open in Calgary in the coming weeks.

How did you leap from natural gas trader to sponsoring psychedelic research?

I was looking for something meaningful and I became aware of the research in psychedelics. I’ve always had an interest in psychology, consciousness, mental health, addiction and depression. I became convinced by the data that this has the potential to transform our approach to bettering mental health. And not a small step change, but a paradigm shift. There’s a shortage of capital to make it happen. It’s going to have to come from private donors.

Story continues below advertisement

I think it’s an area that is going to have a huge impact on our society. … Research is key because research is going to help us determine how you maximize the efficacy and safety.

What prompted you to read the academic studies on psychedelics?

My son had an experience with psychedelics and it was an accident. It was just in a dorm room with his friends. He had some epiphanies, realizations. It was transformational for him in a really positive way. When I saw him, right off the bat I could see a difference. He was happier, he was friendlier. I asked him what had happened, and that’s what really triggered my interest.

When you contacted the university about funding research, what was the reaction?

I think that the university was pretty excited about the research that they were doing at the time in other areas.

So, they were skeptical?

Yes. They are scientists – that’s their role, to be skeptical. They need to be skeptical, and that’s why we do the research trying to determine if it really works and how.

Story continues below advertisement

For a lot of people, it’s so new. It just took some time. I said: “This is what I want to do. You are on board?”

It’s important to get the scientists involved, because it’s the scientific community, the practitioners, that are going to need to make treatments available to people. Then we’ve got to get the data in front of them.

And then how does this fit in with the private treatment clinic you’re opening?

I created the clinic for two reasons: First, to provide the right setting for research – we will be gifting the space for research to the university. It will be designed in a way that promotes the effective psychedelic-related research, clinical research, with patients. Second, we’ve got other people like my niece who need effective treatment right away. And so will be offering the ketamine-assisted therapy right away.

You’re essentially funding university research in hopes it provides evidence that supports your private clinic. How do you balance that conflict?

That’s a fair question. I can see how that could be a perception problem. We start by not accepting any money from the university for the research space.

Story continues below advertisement

My goal here is to maximize the impact of these treatments across society. And I see that there are two pieces to that: The research doesn’t help anybody if the treatments aren’t made available. We need to research and we need clinics. We need new clinics right now, not in five years. So that’s why I’ve done both.

You won’t ever see me filing for a patent. And I don’t actually see a lot of money in this long term because you can’t patent – well, you shouldn’t patent – mushrooms. Ketamine is off-label or generic. There’s no money in ketamine for anybody. There’s no money in mushrooms because you can grow them in the dark and there’s no cost for the feed.

How does this fit in with Canada’s drug laws?

Ketamine is legal – has been for years – as an anesthetic. The others aren’t, of course. Researchers can get approval from Health Canada to use psilocybin and MDMA.

Have you used any of these yourself? How did it go?

I thought that I should try, obviously, for me to learn. So I did try them in December. It was an experience that is consistent with what I’ve read in literature.

Story continues below advertisement

This interview was edited and condensed for space and clarity.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies