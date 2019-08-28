 Skip to main content

Alberta NDP MLAs among parade marshals in Calgary Pride parade

The Canadian Press
No political parties will be marching in Calgary’s Pride parade this weekend, but NDP members of the legislature will be among those honoured as marshals.

Calgary Pride says Sunday’s parade will be led by members of a provincial group set up by the former NDP government to research ways to ban conversion therapy.

They include MLAs Janis Irwin and Nicole Goehring, along with academics and advocates.

The new United Conservative government is not supporting the group.

Calgary Pride announced last month that no political parties would be approved to march in the parade regardless of their record on LGBTQ issues.

The New Democrats say they will march alongside the Centre for Sexuality, a community-based sexual health organization.

A spokesman for the United Conservative Party says it will be up to individual MLAs if they want to attend the parade as guests of an approved participant.

