Alberta Health Services says it is experiencing a network outage, which is affecting some of its services across the province.

The agency, which delivers health care across Alberta, says EMS dispatch is functioning with backup procedures and calls to 911 are not affected.

It says people should continue to call 911 in an emergency.

AHS says its teams are using downtime procedures, which are immediately put into place if an electronic system isn’t available and ensures patient care can continue.

It says the Health Link 811 line, which provides health advice and information, is available but the wait times are expected to be longer than usual.

A temporary AHS website is available at www.ahsnow.ca that will provide updates as services are restored.