Alberta

New postsecondary funding model in Alberta ties some money to performance measures

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says that starting in April, up to 15 per cent of public funds for the schools will be linked to measures such as enrolment, graduation rates and filling job market needs.

The Canadian Press

Alberta’s new funding model for postsecondary institutions ties some of the money to performance measures.

Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says that starting in April, up to 15 per cent of public funds for the schools will be linked to measures such as enrolment, graduation rates and filling job market needs.

That number is to grow to 40 per cent of funding by 2022.

Nicolaides says the model is being used successfully in the United States, some European countries, and Hong Kong to make post– secondary schools more responsive and effective.

He says the government will be consulting with each of 26 postsecondary schools to set up performance measures for each institution.

He says the approach will not force schools to compete against each other for taxpayer dollars.

