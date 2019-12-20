New Red Arrow Motorcoach driver lauded for role in baby boy’s birth on bus

Shawn Coulter had been a coach driver with Red Arrow Motorcoach for less than a month when he found himself in an unusual situation.
According to a statement from Red Arrow, Mr. Coulter was about to depart from a transit stop at the University of Lethbridge when a passenger ran up to him with an emergency. The passenger’s wife was giving birth in the coach bathroom.
“I’ve delivered many passengers to where they need to go in my lifetime, but never a baby,” Mr. Coulter said in the statement.
Red Arrow said Mr. Coulter immediately pulled over and called 911, “acting as a liaison between the 911 operator and the parents.”
“The baby was coming fast and furious … the contractions were only one minute apart,” the statement from Red Arrow said.
The paramedics arrived and were able to deliver the baby boy in the coach.
John Stepovy, director of sales and development for the company, said they are proud of the driver for his composure and quick thinking.
“Shawn just jumped to it, and really was calm, and just helped,” Mr. Stepovy said. “That was the biggest thing. He didn’t panic, he wasn’t afraid to get in there.”
Mr. Stepovy said Mr. Coulter’s actions exemplify the company’s values.
“When you think about customer service, it’s about trying to help as much as you can. So that was our first reaction: way to go, way to step up, and way to keep the entire situation together and calm,” he said. “I’m sure the mother and son are grateful for that, too.”
Mr. Stepovy said Mr. Coulter cleared the other passengers off the bus, making room for emergency services to work. He notified the company about the birth before continuing the trip from Lethbridge to Calgary.
“I’m sure there was some interesting conversation on that coach heading back to Calgary over the next couple of hours,” Mr. Stepovy said.
In their statement, Red Arrow confirmed the Calgary family is back at home and doing well, and has named their son to commemorate the event.
“We were going to name him Darius Axel, but we changed it to Darius Arrow,” the boy’s mother, Jen McCallum, said in the Red Arrow press release.
Mr. Stepovy said he had a chuckle when told about the baby’s name change.
“I think that baby is going to have a great story to tell as he gets older,” he said. “Hopefully we will see little Darius Arrow on our bus again soon.”