New wildfire erupts in northern Alberta, quickly grows out of control

Between 80 and 100 firefighters are battling an out-of-control wildfire near the town of Bonnyville in northeastern Alberta.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville says on its Facebook page that the fire started Monday evening west of the town along a range road between highways 28 and 660.

The flames erupted in a ditch and spread rapidly due to tinder dry conditions in the Moose Lake forest area.

There is no immediate word on the size of the blaze, which is moving in a southeasterly direction, but no evacuation order has been issued.

Officials say natural barriers that include the lake are protecting the community of some 6,000, about 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Six fixed-wing aircraft, three helicopters and a dozen fire trucks are aiding firefighters.