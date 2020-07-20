No cause yet for bus crash that killed three near glacier in Jasper National Park

RCMP say no cause has been found yet for a tourist bus rollover near a glacier in Jasper National Park that killed three people and injured 24, although officers have ruled out a rock slide.

Mounties say they remain at the Columbia Icefield between Banff and Jasper with a collision reconstructionist, occupational health and safety personnel, Parks Canada, and removal crews.

They say efforts are under way to remove the off-road vehicle, but it could take several days because the terrain where it came to rest is challenging.

The red-and-white, big-wheeled buses regularly take tourists up a rough rocky road onto the Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park.

RCMP say they have notified the families of the three people killed, who have only been identified as a 24-year-old woman from Canoe Narrows, Sask.; a 28-year-old woman from Edmonton; and a 58-year-old man from India.

Twenty-four people were taken to hospital and police say four are still in critical condition and one is in serious condition.

Highway 93 North, also known as the Icefields Parkway, remains open, but people are being asked to stay clear of the collision area so police and emergency workers have room to work.

