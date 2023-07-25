A Calgary police officer who slammed a handcuffed woman to the ground face first will not be serving jail time.

Constable Alex Dunn, who is 37, was found guilty in 2020 of assault causing bodily harm and given a 30-day conditional sentence.

Dunn had taken Dalia Kafi to police headquarters in 2017 for allegedly breaking a curfew.

A security camera showed him throwing the woman down with blood pooling on the ground where her face hit the floor.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Nancy Dilts ruled that Dunn deserved 30 days in jail but stayed that penalty.

She said Dunn had already served his original sentence and turned his life around and that further punishment isn’t in the best interest of justice.