No new COVID-19 cases at Edmonton hospital, one death no longer linked to illness

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Misericordia Community Hospital is shown in Edmonton on Wednesday July 8, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Health officials say a death previously linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at an Edmonton hospital was not caused by the illness.

Catholic health provider Covenant Health said this week that six patients at the Misericordia Community Hospital had died due to the outbreak.

The provider says that has changed to five.

It says no new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours, and 15 other patients who tested positive remain in hospital.

Three infected patients have also been discharged, two cases in the community have been linked to the outbreak and 16 staff at the hospital have become sick.

Covenant Health announced Wednesday the hospital would not be admitting new patients because of the outbreak.

The 312-bed hospital also closed its emergency department, is not allowing visitors, except in end-of-life situations, and is postponing day procedures.

On Friday, the province reported 77 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 8,596. There are 592 active cases and 50 people are in hospital – most of them in Edmonton. So far, 160 people have died.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

