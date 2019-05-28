 Skip to main content

Alberta Northern Alberta wildfire grows slightly, but officials say crews making good progress

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Northern Alberta wildfire grows slightly, but officials say crews making good progress

HIGH LEVEL, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The Chuckegg Creek fire is about three kilometres southwest of High Level, where crews have been creating a fire break to protect the town.

Chris Schwarz/The Canadian Press

A fire burning near a northern Alberta town has grown slightly, but officials say firefighters are making good progress.

The Chuckegg Creek fire, currently the largest in the province, is about three kilometres southwest of High Level, where crews have been creating a fire break to protect the town.

The province says the fire has grown to 1,300 square kilometres, up from 1,270 on Monday, but that most of the spread is away from the community.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say the wildfire danger in the area continues to be extreme due to warmer temperatures and no rainfall in the forecast.

About 5,000 people were ordered to leave High Level and surrounding communities eight days ago.

Those evacuees have started to receive provincial emergency funds but have been told not to expect to return home before this weekend.

Officials also say there is a second out-of-control wildfire in the High Level forest area and fire lookout observers are watching carefully for new ones.

About 168 firefighters are working to protect homes and other properties in the area, while 420 firefighters aided by 28 helicopters are fighting the fire itself.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter