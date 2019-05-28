Northern Alberta wildfire grows slightly, but officials say crews making good progress

Open this photo in gallery The Chuckegg Creek fire is about three kilometres southwest of High Level, where crews have been creating a fire break to protect the town. Chris Schwarz/The Canadian Press

A fire burning near a northern Alberta town has grown slightly, but officials say firefighters are making good progress.

The Chuckegg Creek fire, currently the largest in the province, is about three kilometres southwest of High Level, where crews have been creating a fire break to protect the town.

The province says the fire has grown to 1,300 square kilometres, up from 1,270 on Monday, but that most of the spread is away from the community.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say the wildfire danger in the area continues to be extreme due to warmer temperatures and no rainfall in the forecast.

About 5,000 people were ordered to leave High Level and surrounding communities eight days ago.

Those evacuees have started to receive provincial emergency funds but have been told not to expect to return home before this weekend.

Officials also say there is a second out-of-control wildfire in the High Level forest area and fire lookout observers are watching carefully for new ones.

About 168 firefighters are working to protect homes and other properties in the area, while 420 firefighters aided by 28 helicopters are fighting the fire itself.