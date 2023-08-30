Open this photo in gallery: Crews work at a roadblock on highway leading to Yellowknife, NWT, on Aug. 17. The road is closed from Fort Providence north to Yellowknife.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Premier of the Northwest Territories is pleading with evacuated residents to stay away from their wildfire-threatened communities while RCMP investigate a convoy of up to 50 vehicles that is suspected of planning to illegally bypass checkpoints and enter Yellowknife.

The blaze burning about 15 kilometres from the capital city’s boundary has been relatively stable for days, but officials said it is not yet safe for residents to return home. The NWT government on Tuesday extended its state of emergency until Sept. 11 because of the continuing wildfires, which have displaced about 70 per cent of the territorial population, including roughly 20,000 from Yellowknife – most of whom are now in Alberta.

Meanwhile, in British Columbia, officials in Central Okanagan said they are organizing escorted bus visits for people whose homes were destroyed by the wildfire in and around West Kelowna.

It will ensure people “have the privacy, time and space to be the first to see their properties,” said the regional emergency operations centre in a statement. The bus tours are being offered before officials lift any further evacuation orders in neighbourhoods ravaged by wildfire nearly two weeks ago.

The 126-square-kilometre McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control in the hills above the area, and is part of a complex of fires that destroyed or damaged nearly 190 properties. To the north, in the Shuswap region, the threat of the Bush Creek East blaze has prompted a new evacuation order for 14 properties in the Sorrento area, where wildfire has already destroyed or damaged nearly 170 properties.

NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane, speaking to media after touring Edmonton’s evacuation centre on Wednesday, said residents of her territory who defy the evacuation order and attempt to return home are putting first responders at risk and obstructing firefighting efforts, drawing resources away from the front line.

“I want to go home too. We all want to go home. It’s hard being evacuated,” Ms. Cochrane said. “Some things we can control as government, but we can’t control fire – to a limit. We can’t control the wind and the temperature, so we’ve got high temperatures still in the north.”

She said that as soon as it’s safe for people to return, it will still take another four to five days to ensure essential services, such as power and sewage, are functioning. Airports, hospitals, gas stations and grocery stores also need to reopen.

“Please, I know you’re tired, but please stay out until it’s safe to go home,” the Premier said.

Territorial RCMP said earlier on Wednesday that it received credible information about a group of people who evacuated to Alberta and are preparing an “unsupported return” to Yellowknife. Highway 3 remains closed to passenger traffic heading northbound into the city except for essential services.

“Trying to return now puts you at risk. There have been extended highway closures due to active wildfire activity, poor visibility and there is a lack of emergency services to respond to a collision or medical emergency while people are in transit,” spokesperson Corporal Matt Halstead said in the press release.

“This type of activity has the potential to drain resources and delay the receipt of essential supplies for firefighting efforts. Trying to return to any of these communities en masse would be irresponsible and threatens to exacerbate already difficult conditions.”

Northwest Territories starts plans to lift evacuation as wildfire battle sees shift

Police said anyone who is not approved for re-entry will be turned away. Cpl. Halstead said in a later statement that anyone who tries to force their way through a checkpoint could face a combination of criminal charges and charges under the Emergency Management Act. The maximum penalties are one year in prison and a $5,000 fine under the act.

Hot, dry conditions returning Friday could strengthen a wildfire burning near Hay River, the second largest town in the NWT. The territorial fire service said Wednesday that the blaze is about one km west of the airport, 1.5 km away from the town centre and seven south of homes in the nearby K’atl’odeeche First Nation.

Dan Vandal, federal Minister of Northern Affairs, said Ottawa will provide support to the NWT “as long as it takes.” He applauded co-operation from all levels of government during this disaster.

“If we can do it in times of need, it’s incumbent on us to do it more often, to be pulling in the same direction,” said Mr. Vandal, who joined Ms. Cochrane in Edmonton along with leaders from the city and province of Alberta.

With reports from The Canadian Press