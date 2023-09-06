An Alberta health official says some of the 22 patients in hospital after an E. coli outbreak at several Calgary daycares have severe symptoms.

Alberta Health Services says there are now 96 laboratory confirmed cases due to the outbreak, which is up from 56 on Tuesday.

Dr. Francesco Rizzuti, medical officer of health for the Calgary Zone, says the number in hospital has risen from 15.

He said 16 are at Alberta Children’s Hospital and six are at Peter Lougheed Centre.

Rizzuti says it was his decision to close six Calgary Fueling Brains daycares and five others out of an abundance of caution.

He declined to say how many of the patients are seriously ill or what their symptoms are.

He says public health officers are testing food from the kitchen shared by the affected daycares to see if they can find the source of the E. coli.