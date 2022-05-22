Located halfway between Calgary and Edmonton along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway, Red Deer County sits at the heart of the Battle of Alberta.
The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs has divided friends and neighbours between the Flames and the Oilers. Photographer Sarah B Groot was on hand last Friday to capture the community’s friendly rivalry.
