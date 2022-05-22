Special to The Globe and Mail

Jesse Tarzwell, left, and Connor Lilly arrive at the Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, Alta., to cheer on their teams ahead of the Battle of Alberta on May 20.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Located halfway between Calgary and Edmonton along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway, Red Deer County sits at the heart of the Battle of Alberta.

The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs has divided friends and neighbours between the Flames and the Oilers. Photographer Sarah B Groot was on hand last Friday to capture the community’s friendly rivalry.

Fans can show who they are supporting in the second game at The Canadian Brewhouse.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Fans gather at The Canadian Brewhouse.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Griffen Lagoutte, 8, usually a Vancouver Canucks fan, is ready to cheer on the Calgary Flames. Griffen planned to watch Game 2 at home with his parents and older brother, a loyal Flames fan, with an assortment of snacks.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Jim Johnston, left, Kinsley Johnston, Addison Johnston, and Michael Connell get ready to cheer on the Calgary Flames.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Kendra Swartz, left, and Arianna Versluys at The Canadian Brewhouse.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Gasoline Alley has been claimed as Oilers Alley ahead of the Battle of Alberta.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Huxlee Hennig, left, Nathan Sprovieri, and Carston Hennig at a viewing party at the Peavey Mart Centrium.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Fans gather at the Peavey Mart Centrium.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

