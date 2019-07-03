 Skip to main content

Alberta Once rescued black bear cub shot and killed in Alberta

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Once rescued black bear cub shot and killed in Alberta

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Alberta Environment and Parks says one of two rehabilitated black bears released in a remote forest last month has been killed.

Provincial officials say the 16-month-old male was shot after it wandered near children on private land.

They say no charges will be laid and the province will continue to monitor the second bear, a female.

Story continues below advertisement

The non-profit Cochrane Ecological Institute took in the cubs last year when they both weighed under 10 kilograms.

They were released in an area of western Alberta when the male weighed 55 kilograms and the female weighed 43 kilograms.

Both bears had been fitted with radio collars.

“Given the circumstances around its death, we will be reviewing the data collected since its release, as well as reviewing its rehabilitation experience,” said a release.

“We are obviously concerned for the fate of the young female bear and will be continuing to monitor its progress closely.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter