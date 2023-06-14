One person has been arrested after Calgary police say a suspect waved around a hatchet and made threats aboard a CTrain.

Officials say the suspect boarded a CTrain at the Martindale LRT station around 1 p.m. Tuesday, and took out a hatchet.

The individual then allegedly became very aggressive towards passengers, waving the hatchet and uttering threats.

Police say no one on the train was injured, but the window separating the driver from the passengers was broken.

People were able to leave the train safely, but police say the suspect continued to threaten both passengers from the train and passersby.

Police say someone driving by witnessed what was happening, called 911 and got out of their car to try and subdue the suspect until officers arrived.

The suspect was arrested and faces criminal charges.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has video or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.