One child dead, 14 in hospital from Alberta First Nation: health department

Carrie Tait and Kelly Cryderman
CALGARY

One child is dead and 14 other children from a First Nations community west of Calgary have been transported to hospital, health officials confirmed.

Alberta Health Services said paramedics were called late Wednesday morning to the Stoney Nakoda First Nation near Cochrane. One child was declared dead on the scene.

The other 14 were taken to Alberta’s Children’s Hospital in Calgary for “additional assessment and treatment,” the agency said in a statement.

The statement did not specify a cause of death or the medical condition of the other children, nor did it include their ages.

Stoney Nakoda is located about 70 kilometres west of Calgary, in Alberta’s foothills.

