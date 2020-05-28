One dead, four injured after collision on one-way street in Edmonton

A 75-year-old man is dead and four other people are hurt after police say a pickup truck drove the wrong way down a one-way street in Edmonton.

A statement from police says the man who died, two other adults and a three-year-old boy were in a Dodge Caravan on a one-way section of a west Edmonton street when they were hit by the oncoming truck.

The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old man, was also seriously injured.

Police say a 70-year-old woman, 32-year-old man and toddler travelling in the van all have non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation continues but police say speed and alcohol likely played a part.

