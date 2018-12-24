One dead, three hospitalized by fire at Edmonton home for disabled adults

One person died and three others were in hospital following a fire at an Edmonton group home for disabled adults early Monday.
Firefighters were called to the blaze just before 2 a.m. in the west end.
Alberta Health Services said two men were taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
Another man and woman were in serious condition.
Edmonton police later confirmed one of the patients died in hospital.
A neighbour told CTV Edmonton that he saw a caregiver who worked at the home running outside and yelling for someone to help the disabled men still inside.
Ben Zubieto said she had burns on her face and hands from trying to put out the fire.
“She was saying that her clients were still inside, that there were three people inside. She kept crying and screaming,” Zubieto said.
Suzzette Mellado with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said investigators had not yet determined a cause of the fire. The Edmonton police arson unit was helping with the investigation.
