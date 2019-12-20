 Skip to main content

One man rushed to hospital in critical condition after shooting at Red Deer Walmart; at least two suspects at large

Red Deer, Alta.
The Canadian Press

Alberta RCMP say a man was rushed to hospital and suspects were at large Friday night after a shooting at a Walmart in Red Deer.

They say a 69-year old man was shot near the entrance of the store in the central Alberta city’s south end around 6:45 p.m. and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A police spokeswoman tells CTV News that they are searching for at least two suspects.

Mounties say there were no other injuries.

The City of Red Deer has asked residents to avoid the area while police investigate the shooting.

Red Deer is located about halfway between Calgary and Edmonton.

