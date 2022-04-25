One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta has run into a roadblock in his desire to set an early trial date.

Christopher Lysak has already waived his right to a preliminary hearing and has elected to be tried by a judge and jury in Court of Queen’s Bench.

But a request to set a trial date today was opposed by the Crown which intends to try Lysak along with Chris Carbert, Anthony Olienick and Jerry Morin at the same time.

The judge granted an adjournment to May 9.

A bail hearing for Carbert is scheduled for May 16 while Morin is to appear to apply for bail on June 24.

Fourteen people were charged in February after the RCMP found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers tied to protests at Coutts, Alta.

