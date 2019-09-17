 Skip to main content

Alberta One person in hospital after shooting at Calgary-area shopping centre

One person in hospital after shooting at Calgary-area shopping centre

AIRDRIE, Alta.
The Canadian Press
A man is in hospital and police are looking for a suspect after what’s believed to be a targeted shooting at a big Calgary-area shopping centre that triggered an evacuation.

RCMP say officers and tactical team members dashed to CrossIron Mills near Airdrie shortly after 7 p.m. Monday following reports of shots being fired.

A man found in a restaurant with what a witness described as a back wound was taken to a Calgary hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt and shoppers were told to take shelter where they were while police cleared the complex store by store as they looked for the shooter.

A wide area of the parking lot was cordoned off and officers, backed up by a canine unit, methodically checked the building before Mounties posted to social media around 9:30 that the danger had passed.

The Calgary Distress Centre was offering support to anyone who felt traumatized by the shooting.

