Alberta

Ontario man accused of killing Cindy Gladue testifies at his manslaughter trial

Fakiha Baig
EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
A man accused of killing a woman who was found soaked in blood in a hotel bathtub says he had offered her money for sex.

Bradley Barton, 52, of Mississauga, Ont., has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue. The body of the 36-year-old Metis and Cree mother was discovered in a room at the Yellowhead Inn in Edmonton in June 2011.

Barton testified Monday that he was a long-distance furniture mover and had hauled a load to Edmonton from Idaho when he checked into the hotel.

He told the jury that he had been drinking at a nearby bar and later, while outside, asked a man who was picking up cigarette butts if he had any lady friends.

A short time later, the man knocked on his ground-level room window, said Barton. A woman was with him.

“Her name was Cindy. We chit-chatted and I asked her rate,” Barton told the jury.

He said that in his mind, he thought he and Gladue would have some foreplay and sex. “While we’re still outside, we both agreed on it.”

The trial has already heard from medical experts who testified Gladue suffered from a severe wound to her vagina and bled to death.

This is the second trial for Barton in relation to Gladue’s death. His first trial in 2015 sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women. The case ended up before the Supreme Court of Canada. The high court ordered in 2019 that Barton be retried.

Crown prosecutors concluded their case last week.

A gynecologist and a medical examiner previously told the jury that Gladue suffered an 11-centimetre tear to her vaginal wall, and that it was like nothing they had seen before in their years of work.

Dr. Erin Bader, who works at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital, testified that the wound was due to excessive force.

Crown prosecutor Lawrence Van Dyke also read evidence from a forensic computer analyst who reviewed the search history on Barton’s laptop up to nine days before Gladue was found dead.

There were 191 entries, Van Dyke said, and they included searches and links to videos of vaginas being torn or ripped by large objects.

There were also searches about how long a woman’s vagina stays stretched after childbirth and videos showing up a woman’s skirt.

Justice Stephen Hillier warned jurors they should not make their decision based on character, even if Barton’s search history gives them a poor impression.

Barton’s lawyer, Dino Bottos, in his opening statement Monday also asked the jury to keep an open mind.

He said all the jury needs to determine is whether Gladue consented to sex and whether Barton foresaw that what he was doing could harm her.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

