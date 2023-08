Mounties say an Ontario woman is dead after a plane crashed in a southern Alberta field.

RCMP say emergency crews responded to a call Monday of a plane crash near Claresholm, Alta., about 130 kilometres south of Calgary.

They say the pilot was a 24-year-old woman from London, Ont., and the only person in the plane.

RCMP say the woman was flying a Cessna 152.

They say she was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP say Transport Canada is investigating the cause of the crash.