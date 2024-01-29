Alberta’s highest court has dismissed a former Ontario truck driver’s bid for a third trial in the 2011 death of a woman in an Edmonton hotel.

Bradley Barton was sentenced to 12½ years for manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a Métis and Cree woman who bled to death in a bathtub.

Gladue, 36, was a sex worker Barton had hired for two nights.

“The appellant was convicted of manslaughter. He appeals that conviction, arguing certain evidence should not have been admitted at trial,” said Monday’s decision by the Court of Appeal of Alberta.

“We find no reviewable errors in the trial judge’s rulings on the admissibility of evidence.”

Barton’s lawyers also argued the trial judge erred in part of his charge to the jury, but the three Appeal Court judges didn’t agree.

They dismissed the appeal.

“Mr. Barton is understandably disappointed with the Court’s decision, and exploring the possibility of seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court,” Peter Sankoff, one of Barton’s lawyers, said in an e-mail.

Previous trials heard that the truck driver from Mississauga performed a sexual act on Gladue that severely wounded her vagina. Barton testified the sex was consensual.

Gladue also had four times the legal driving limit of alcohol in her system at the time of her death.

A jury found Barton not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder. That decision sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women across the country.

There was also outrage because Gladue’s preserved vaginal tissue was presented in court during the trial. She was also repeatedly referred to as a “native” and a “prostitute.”

The Crown appealed the verdict. The Alberta Court ordered a new trial and the Supreme Court of Canada later agreed.