Ottawa needs to consider potential overall effects of expanded coal-mining in Alberta, petition says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Ottawa needs to consider potential overall effects of expanded coal-mining in Alberta, petition says

Bob Weber
EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The federal government needs to step in and consider the potential overall effects of Alberta’s intent to expand its coal-mining industry, says a petition tabled Monday in the House of Commons.

Signed by 18,000 Canadians – 14,000 from Alberta – the petition says the province’s plan has violated First Nations rights and crosses into areas that Ottawa controls. It asks for a combined assessment of proposed coal developments and exploration in southwestern Alberta and for a delay on any regulatory approvals for coal mines until that assessment is complete.

“We’re hearing enormous concern about the Rocky Mountains,” said Heather McPherson, the Edmonton New Democrat MP who tabled the petition.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were getting thousands of emails from constituents that are deeply concerned.”

McPherson – Alberta’s only non-Conservative MP – said the petition was a joint effort between her office and Latasha Calf Robe of the Niitsatapi Water Protectors – members of Alberta’s Kainai First Nation whose traditional lands would be affected by new mines.

“Our main ask is for a regional assessment of all coal development in the eastern slopes,” Calf Robe said. “We cannot trust the provincial government to adequately look at all those areas.”

Federal Environment Minister Jonathon Wilkinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the petition.

Alberta’s coal controversy began last May when the United Conservative government suddenly and quietly revoked a policy that had protected the summits and eastern slopes of the Rockies from open-pit coal mines since 1976. Facing a huge public backlash, the government restored the policy and its protections last month.

It failed to cancel exploration leases sold in the interim and at least six companies have been drilling and road-building on a landscape where much of Alberta’s drinking water originates.

That’s in addition to coal mines just across the British Columbia boundary – “a hop, skip and a jump away,” said Calf Robe.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal legislation allows an environment minister to begin a regional assessment to help understand and plan for cumulative effects of anticipated development. Such assessments are intended to go beyond evaluations of individual projects to provide regional context and more comprehensive analyses.

Ottawa has plenty of jurisdiction on this issue, Calf Robe said, because coal mines affect federal laws on endangered species, fisheries, the environment and First Nations.

“These really need to be looked from a federal level, not just province by province or project by project.”

Ottawa is already involved in joint environmental assessments of five coal projects in southwestern Alberta and southeastern B.C. Two area First Nations have asked Wilkinson to step in on a sixth, the Montem Resources Tent Mountain project.

McPherson also tabled proposed legislation that would require a federal assessment of any new coal mine. Proposals are now federally assessed only if they exceed a certain production threshold – one that Montem comes within a whisker of.

McPherson said it’s important that any new coal projects are considered as part of a bigger picture, even the Grassy Mountain project, already under a joint federal-provincial review.

Story continues below advertisement

“Grassy Mountain is the thin edge of the knife,” she said.

“If this particular project is not considered in the larger picture, it opens it up for future projects to not be looked at within the larger context as well. That’s very, very dangerous.”

The United Conservative government says powerful public protest persuaded it to reinstate a policy that has kept open-pit coal mines out of the Rocky Mountains for almost 45 years. The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies