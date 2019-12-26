Plane and occupants safe after losing power and landing on Alberta field

The occupants of a small plane have been found safe after the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a farmer’s field in northwestern Alberta on Christmas Day.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a downed aircraft Wednesday evening near Bear Lake, after it had lost power shortly after taking off from the airport in Grande Prairie.

The location of the single-engine Cessna 150 was initially unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP, fire departments and a search-and-rescue team were called out.

STARS air ambulance eventually spotted the undamaged plane in a field right along Bear Lake near the Grandview Hutterite Colony later in the evening.

The plane had two people on board, and they were located unharmed.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.