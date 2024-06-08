Police charge 17-year-old with first-degree murder in Calgary teen’s death

Open this photo in gallery: Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in a Calgary teen’s death earlier this week.

Police had reported they were called to the Forest Lawn neighbourhood on Thursday evening for reports of a fight involving a weapon, and when they arrived they say they found a teen suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

On Saturday, police announced a 17-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

He cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused will next appear in court on Monday.