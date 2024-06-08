Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Police charge 17-year-old with first-degree murder in Calgary teen’s death
Calgary
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in a Calgary teen’s death earlier this week.

Police had reported they were called to the Forest Lawn neighbourhood on Thursday evening for reports of a fight involving a weapon, and when they arrived they say they found a teen suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

On Saturday, police announced a 17-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

He cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused will next appear in court on Monday.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe