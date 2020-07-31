 Skip to main content
Alberta

Police charge man in death of missing Calgary woman

CALGARY
The Canadian Press

Police in Calgary have charged a man in the death of a 69-year-old woman who disappeared last week.

They say Vida Smith travelled to Calgary from Chestermere, a bedroom community east of the city, to meet a friend on July 21.

Family reported her missing to the RCMP after she failed to return home and missed a medical appointment.

Investigators believe Smith was killed, although they have not found her remains.

Kevin Barton, who is 60 and also known as Chris Lee, is charged with manslaughter and is to appear in court on Aug. 5.

They say Barton and Smith had a long-standing friendship and business relationship.

No motive has been determined.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the accused, or his beige Cadillac Escalade, in Calgary or Edmonton to contact them.

