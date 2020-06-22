 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Alberta

Police charge second suspect in death of Calgary chef

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Christophe Herblin is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo.

The Canadian Press

Police have charged a second man in the death of a long-time Calgary chef during an attempted break-in three months ago.

Investigators have said 56-year-old Christophe Herblin responded to an alarm around 3 a.m. on March 14 at a cafe he was about to open.

Officers searched and cleared the area, but Herblin remained in a parking lot for three hours as he waited for a contractor to arrive to secure the business.

Police say he was then attacked by three people who had returned to the scene.

Calgarian Tommie Boris Holloway, who is 31, was taken into custody on the weekend and charged with second-degree murder.

Twenty-six year old Anthony Archie Michel Christian was arrested earlier this month and is also facing a second-degree murder charge.

No additional suspects are being sought.

“This was a truly senseless murder,” Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the CPS Homicide Unit said in a statement.

“We are extremely grateful for the public’s assistance in this case, which helped us provide justice to the victim’s family. Our thoughts are with the Herblin family as they continue to grieve this tragic loss.”

Herblin was an executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club in Calgary.

His new business, a French deli and cafe, was to open shortly after he was killed.

Related topics

