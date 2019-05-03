 Skip to main content

Alberta Police chief apologizes for harm done to Edmonton’s LGBTQ community

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Police chief apologizes for harm done to Edmonton’s LGBTQ community

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Chief Dale McFee says the Edmonton Police Department has not always demonstrated behaviour that embodies the department’s core values in its treatment of the city's LGBTQ community.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Edmonton’s police chief has issued a formal apology for wrongdoing committed by the police department against members of the city’s LGBTQ community.

Chief Dale McFee says the apology acknowledges that while the Edmonton Police Service has an obligation to uphold the law, it has not always demonstrated behaviour that embodies the department’s core values.

Chief McFee promised to stand against any kind of marginalization, denigration or disrespect as part of a reconciliation process aimed at changing the relationship between police and the LGBTQ community.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have set up a website, www.epsinput.ca, which will gather input on how that process should be shaped.

Former police chief Rod Knecht said last October that police were working with community members on an apology.

Calgary police issued a formal apology to the LGBTQ community last year.

“On behalf of the Edmonton Police Service, I am sorry and we are sorry,” Chief McFee said during Friday’s announcement at police headquarters.

“Our actions caused pain. They eroded trust. They created fear. They caused members of the public and our service alike to feel unsafe on their own streets, in their workplaces and even their homes.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter