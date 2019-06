Police in northwestern Alberta have cancelled an Amber Alert for a seven-month-old boy who was believed to have been abducted by his father.

RCMP say the baby was found “safe and unharmed” less than two hours after he was taken from his home in Fairview, about 550 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

