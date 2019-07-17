 Skip to main content

Alberta Police interviews conducted with family of highway shooting victim heard in Calgary court

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
The trial of an Alberta youth accused of firing a gun at a German tourist on a highway west of Calgary is having to rely on police interviews done with the family after he was shot in the head.

Horst Stewin’s relatives were set to testify by video from Germany this morning, but a court translator said she was unable to proceed.

Ulrike Stewin told police the family was driving along a highway through the Stoney Nakoda First Nation’s land last August, because her husband rides horses and was a fan of the western lifestyle.

She said a vehicle passed by with the front passenger window rolled down, and a man wearing a ball cap shot her husband.

Stewin said she heard the pop and smelled the smoke from the gunshot before her husband slumped forward and their SUV hit the ditch.

The accused, who is now 17, is charged with aggravated assault and a number of firearm offences.

