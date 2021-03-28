Police investigate suspicious death of man in Calgary’s southeast

Calgary police are investigating the death of a man in his 30s in the city’s southeast.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Memorial Drive S.E. for a report of shots fired just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the victim was found in the street in medical distress, and died of his injuries at the scene despite the efforts of first responders.

The Homicide Unit is investigating, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

