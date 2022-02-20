In this Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, file photo, unsold 2019 F150 pickup trucks sit in a long row at a Ford dealership in Broomfield, Colo.The Associated Press

Police in Edmonton are warning owners of newer-model Ford F150 pickups that thieves are using “sophisticated technology” to steal their vehicles.

They say in a news release that they’re investigating more than a dozen thefts of F150s throughout the city since Friday.

The thefts have specifically targeted 2018-2020 model year F150s equipped with push-button start.

Police say the thieves are “using sophisticated technology to defeat the trucks’ anti-theft systems.”

They advise owners to park in a secure location, such as a garage, or in well-lit, high traffic areas.

Owners are also advised to remove all valuables from the vehicle, and use a steering-wheel lock similar to The Club if possible.