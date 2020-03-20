 Skip to main content
Police searching for mother after newborn baby found in a box in Calgary

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
A search is underway in Calgary for the mother of a newborn baby found in a box on the city’s southeast side.

Calgary police say a woman walking her dog in the Ogden neighbourhood on Thursday found the newborn in a box covered with a blanket.

The baby girl is believed to be a few days old.

She is now in hospital and a statement from police says she is in stable condition.

The statement says few other details are available and the main concern for investigators is the well-being of the mother.

Anyone with information about the mother or who may have seen someone leaving a box in the area of Ogmoor Crescent and 76 Avenue. S.E., is asked to contact the Calgary police non-emergency number.

