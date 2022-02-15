Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has called a by-election that, in an unconventional twist, will feature his own candidate stumping on a platform to topple him as leader.

Elections Alberta has announced the launch of the four-week campaign in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, with voters in the northern Alberta riding heading to the polls March 15.

The candidate running to retain the seat for Kenney’s United Conservative Party is Brian Jean, a former Kenney political partner turned implacable foe.

Jean and Kenney founded the UCP, but Jean says he’s coming out of retirement because Kenney’s management style and failed policies are leading the party to disaster, and that Kenney must go.

Ariana Mancini will run for the Opposition NDP and Paul Hinman, leader of the Wildrose Independence Party, has announced he will also contest the seat.

Kenney waited until the final day of the six-month statutory window to call the by-election, saying he wanted to wait to get through the latest wave of COVID-19.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.