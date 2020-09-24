 Skip to main content
Premier Jason Kenney says federal Throne Speech spectacularly missed the mark for Alberta

The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks during a news conference in Calgary, on Sept. 15, 2020.

Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the federal government’s Throne Speech spectacularly missed the mark for the province.

Kenney says there was nothing in the Trudeau government’s plan for the ailing energy industry that has suffered thousands of job losses.

He says the speech also didn’t include commitments to increase federal health transfers to the provinces as they cope with an aging population and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenney says for a real economic recovery, Canada needs Alberta’s energy.

He also says Ottawa needs to recognize the fiscal calamity Alberta faces and should give the province $6.5-billion in fiscal stabilization payments.

The Throne Speech promised to do whatever it takes to protect Canadians' lives and provide financial support for as long as the pandemic continues, including an extension of the 75 per cent emergency wage subsidy through to next summer.

It also promised expanded emergency loans for businesses and targeted financial support for industries hardest hit by the pandemic, including travel, tourism and hospitality.

In their new speech from the throne, read by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, the federal Liberals promised everything from help speeding up COVID-19 tests to reforming the RCMP. They made four batches of pledges to try to fight off the pandemic and rebuild the economy in what the Liberals argue will be a better way. The Canadian Press

