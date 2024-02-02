Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to local entrepreneurs at SDG Idea Factory in Kitchener, Ont., on Feb. 2, 2024.Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday denounced Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s policy plans to restrict access to medical treatment for transgender youth as the “most anti-LGBT” in the country.

Mr. Trudeau, speaking at a news conference in Waterloo, Ont., said that gender- and sexually diverse youth across Canada are among the most vulnerable, with higher rates of homelessness and suicide. He said his government is committed to protecting LGBTQ youth but did not outline specifics on how he intends to address Alberta’s proposed plans.

“It is telling that a week after welcoming far-right American Conservative Tucker Carlson to her province, to sit with him on stage, that Danielle Smith has now moved forward with the most anti-LGBT policies of anywhere in the country,” said Mr. Trudeau.

“If Premier Smith wants to fight someone, stand with us and fight for Canadians on lower grocery prices, on affordable fuel, on more housing, on fighting climate change. Fight with us to defend the rights of vulnerable Canadians. Don’t fight against vulnerable LGBT youth.”

Premier Smith, in a nearly eight-minute long video posted to social media on Wednesday, announced a cluster of policies aimed primarily at transgender youth in schools, sports and health care. Her United Conservative government intends to prohibit gender-affirming surgeries for youth under 18 and the use of hormone therapies for children under 16.

In schools, Alberta will require parental notification and consent before use of the preferred name and pronouns of students under 16, while parents will be notified of changes for children 16 and 17. Parents must also sign-off on their children’s participation when it comes to formal instruction on gender identity, sexual orientation or human sexuality.

The province also plans to work with sports organizations to exclude transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ teams.

On Thursday, a number of Trudeau’s ministers condemned Alberta’s approach, arguing it will harm vulnerable children, will possibly contravene the Canada Health Act and could come under legal scrutiny. Meanwhile, the federal Conservatives advised its MPs not to comment publicly on Alberta’s plan, but if pressed, to emphasize the rights of parents.

Premier Smith, at a news conference in Calgary on Thursday, rejected the idea that her policies violate federal legislation. She pointed her finger at the federal Liberals for “playing politics.”

“We’re putting this forward with the best interest of the child in mind,” she told media. “We believe the child’s best interest is served by making sure that when they are making decisions, that it’s not irreversible until they’re of an age where they’re prepared to live with the consequences of that.”

Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, an Alberta MP, told reporters on Parliament Hill that morning that his government will be scrutinizing Alberta’s transgender-focused policy package but that the “fight is on in Alberta.” Marci Ien, the Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth, added: “Everything is on the table,” but said it was too early to provide specifics.

Mark Holland, federal Health Minister, said Ms. Smith is “playing politics” with children’s lives and that he hopes to find an “off-ramp” with his Alberta counterpart, Adriana LaGrange. “I want to see if we can find a solution through talking to really understand what this is going to mean, and the devastation that it’s going to bring,” he said.

With files from Kristy Kirkup and Ian Bailey.