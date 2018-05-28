Prince Harry, Meghan not booked to stay at Fairmont in Jasper: spokeswoman

A spokeswoman for the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has shot down reports that the resort will host newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan on their honeymoon.
The statement comes after the gossip site TMZ said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to stay at a luxurious six-bedroom cabin in Alberta’s tourist hot spot.
Angela Moore says “the couple is not currently booked for a stay,” but adds that the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has served as a royal retreat in the past.
Meanwhile, a Page Six headline describing Jasper, Alta., as the “world’s most boring place” has drawn the ire of social media users. The jab toplined an article about the honeymoon rumours.
Fans of the picturesque getaway took to Twitter to defend the alpine town and chastise the New York Post’s gossip column for being unfair.
One Twitter user by the name of Isabel Horvath, with the handle Izzzywith3zees, felt compelled to speak for the entire country: “We in Canada are not amused,” says the tweet.
The royal couple has not revealed their travel plans, or said when they would go on a honeymoon. They married May 19 at Windsor Castle.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.