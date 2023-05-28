Open this photo in gallery: Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley attends a campaign rally with supporters in Calgary on May 27, 2023.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Albertans go to the polls on Monday. Here’s a look at some of the promises announced by the two major parties:

United Conservative Party

— Create a new tax bracket that would deliver about $760 more for everyone making more than $60,000 a year. Those making less would see a 20 per cent reduction to their provincial tax bill.

— Extend the pause on the provincial fuel tax, with savings of 13 cents per litre at the pump, until the end of 2023.

— Put into legislation a guarantee not to increase personal or business taxes without approval from Albertans in a referendum.

— Contribute $330 million toward a new National Hockey League arena project for the Calgary Flames.

— Follow a public health-care guarantee that no Albertan would have to pay for a doctor out of pocket.

— Introduce a 25 per cent discount for seniors on personal registry services, camping fees and medical driving exams.

— Bring in the proposed compassionate intervention act, allowing people with severe drug addiction to be forced into treatment.

— Dedicate $80 million over four years to get recreation facilities built in rapidly growing communities.

Alberta New Democratic Party

— Ensure every Albertan has access to a family doctor, hire 4,000 more health care workers and create 40 new family health clinics.

— Cover the full cost of birth control, including oral contraceptives, copper and hormonal intrauterine devices, hormonal injections and the morning-after pill.

— Provide more support for schools by hiring 4,000 new teachers, and 3,000 educational assistants and support staff.

— Create a new tax credit to spur investment in areas including clean technology and critical minerals processing.

— Bring back the Rapattack program of elite aerial wildfire fighters that was cancelled in 2019.

— Table the proposed eastern slopes protection act to ban coal mining projects in the Rocky Mountains and surrounding areas.

— Raise the corporate tax rate to 11 per cent from eight per cent to increase revenue; a fully costed economic plan predicts a $3.3-billion surplus over three years.

— Reconvene the legislature this summer to pass bills to lower costs for Albertans, close the door on the province quitting the Canada Pension Plan, repeal the UCP’s sovereignty act.