Province monitoring Calgary Centre condo building amid COVID-19 outbreak

Open this photo in gallery Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton, Friday, March 20, 2020. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The number of active COVID-19 cases in a Calgary high-rise condo building has prompted provincial officials to change the area’s regional classification on the weekend from “open” to “watch.”

According to Alberta Health, more than 60,000 people live in Calgary Centre and there are 34 active cases there – all of which spokeswoman Karin Campbell says are associated with Verve Condominiums.

According to Alberta Health’s website, a watch is issued when there are at least 10 active cases in a region and there are more than 50 active cases per 100,000 people, and it says Calgary Centre is just over that at 51.4 cases.

It says that during a watch, the province is “monitoring the risk and discussing with local governments and other community leaders the possible need for additional health measures.”

The next level up is enhanced, where “risk levels require enhanced public health measures to control the spread.”

Campbell says there have been 45 cases associated with the condo building and that 11 of them have recovered.

Doctor Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, said last week that the situation is an example of how easily the illness can spread from one person to many if given the opportunity.

Alberta reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday but no new deaths. There are 216 active cases in the Calgary zone.